State makes security foolproof for Jagannath Temple inauguration

Kolkata: The state government is leaving no stone unturned in terms of security, logistics and other necessary arrangements for the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple at Digha by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30.

The district administration with the help of the police will have strong surveillance and security at all the bathing ghats which can be accessed from the temple. An NDRF team will be deployed at all the ghats from April 27, a district administration official said. One company of NDRF will be reaching Digha on April 26 and remain posted there till the conclusion of the inaugural ceremony.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty inaugurated bus services on a pilot basis in two routes- Digha to Tarapith (Birbhum) and Digha to Berhampore (via Dunlop, Barasat and Krishnanagar) from the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus stand at Digha. Presently 110 bus services are operational in different routes from Digha on a daily basis. “The Digha Jagannath temple – a brainchild of the Chief Minister- will stand as an epitome of Bengal’s culture and religious practices, and will attract people from all parts of the state,” said Chakraborty.

According to the district administration, there will be at least three-life savers, civil defence volunteers and police in every ghat. Seven speed boats will be keeping watch in the sea close to the beach. Principal Secretary of Disaster Management department, Rajesh Sinha visited Digha on Wednesday and took stock of the preparedness so that immediate interventions can be made in any emergency. “It is expected that many people attending the inauguration ceremony will go to the temple after bathing in the sea. Hence, the special emphasis on security in the ghats and its surroundings,” an official said.

Digha has been decked up with the use of blue-white colour combination. Right from the welcome gate in Digha till Udaipur, the dividers, guardrail, electric posts etc have received shades of blue- white.