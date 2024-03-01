State makes available 9 land parcels for development of industrial parks: Min

The state government has developed and made available 9 land parcels measuring 1739.204 acres for the development of

industrial parks.

A major chunk of this land earlier housed factories that had shut down during the erstwhile Left Front government

“There were legal tangles associated with most of these land parcels but under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have cleared all decks and have made these land parcels available for setting up industrial parks,” state Industry and Commerce minister Shashi Panja said at a conference “West Bengal: Poised to Lead” organised by CII on Thursday.

The industrial parks include Haldia Industrial Park spanning 306.96 acres, Haringhata Industrial Park on 358.19 acres in Nadia, Gems and Jewellery Park at Ankurhati, Howrah on 8.73 acres, Budge Budge Industrial Park at South 24-Parganas on 9.85 acres, Durgapur Industrial Land at West Burdwan on 132.59 acres, Dhakeswari Cotton Mill plot on 193.29 acres at West Burdwan, Land for Industrial Park at Belur (Nisco Land) in Howrah measuring 69.25 acres, Land for Garbeta Industrial Park, West Midnapore on 350 acres and Industrial park at Mangalpur, West Burdwan on 310.36 acres.

Panja added that the state government has dedicated a small area at Vidyasagar Industrial Park in West Midnapore for bicycle manufacturing. “We have been manufacturing parts of the cycle and then sending it to Ludhiana for assembling. We want to have all the cycles manufactured and assembled here. The land at Vidyasagar Industrial Park is being offered at a low price to attract cycle manufacturers here,” she added. Panja said that the Logistics Policy that has been unveiled recently by the state government has received support from the World Bank which will be providing Rs 250 million US dollars as a loan.

Drawing attention to West Bengal’s economic standing, she conveyed that it currently holds the position of the fourth-largest economy in the country. Projecting forward, she revealed that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal for 2024-25, estimated a growth rate of 10.5 per cent over the preceding fiscal year.