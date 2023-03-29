State likely to go through files of Left regime: Bratya

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu, while addressing the Sahid Minar rally on Wednesday, once again accused the erstwhile Left front government for indulging in irregularities in the recruitment process. He also warned that CPI(M)’s attempt of maligning the ruling party in the state will be fought befittingly.

Criticising the Opposition parties, he said their presence is only felt in the court or in the media. He said there is a strong tsunami of sentiment among the people of Bengal about Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. She is the most significant politician in the country for her works.

“The Centre has been trying to make sure that people of Bengal starve. Various political parties have been raising their protests against the BJP-led Centre. CPI(M) used to talk about the co-ordination between the state and the Centre. We saw CPI(M) and Congress fighting in Kerala but in Delhi both the parties fought together. CPI(M) always played suicidal politics in Bengal on repeated occasions,” Basu said.

He had earlier accused the Left leaders of running a scam in the Education department during their 34-year regime in the state to get their kin into government services. He had claimed that they found that the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) detected 46,000 irregular recruitments in the Education department in 2009-2010 when the Left Front was in power. The state may have to go through those files, Basu said recently.