State-level Khadi Fair 2026 opens at Patuli

Kolkata: The state-level Khadi Fair 2026 began at the Patuli Fair Ground on Tuesday, featuring 153 stalls along with a dedicated market area that can accommodate at least 37 vendors.



Earlier editions of the fair were held at the Taltala Ground on Prince Anwar Shah Road. This year, however, the venue was shifted to Patuli following last-minute logistical complications.

“Patuli is close to south Kolkata and the southern suburbs and is well connected by the Metro and other modes of transport. We are hopeful that customers will not face much difficulty in reaching the venue and that sales will match or exceed those of the previous edition,” said Chandranath Sinha, Minister for MSME and Textiles.

The minister said the department has been working consistently to give khadi garments a modern touch, which has helped boost demand. “We are also roping in designers to cater to the preferences of the present generation,” Sinha added.

The fair was inaugurated in the presence of Sinha and other senior officials of the West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB). State Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar, and councillors Arup Chakraborty and Swaraj Mondal were also present. WBKVIB president Kallol Khan said khadi is part of Bengal’s heritage. “It is a brand. Even though the venue has changed, people will come to the fair because of their love for khadi,” he said.

Recently, a Khadi Fair was organised for the first time at Bagbazar in north Kolkata, where sales crossed Rs 1 crore. Last year, the state-level Khadi Fair recorded sales of around Rs 9 crore.