State-level audit committee reviews security measures

Siliguri: The state-level security audit committee held a meeting with officials of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) and Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital (RGMCH) on Tuesday at the state guest house in Siliguri. The 7-membered committee, chaired by Surajit Kar Purkayastha, former Director General of Police, focused on addressing security challenges at these hospitals.

Senior officials such as Joy Biswas, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOH) of the two districts and the superintendent of NBMCH, among others, attended the meeting. After the meeting, Purkayastha said: “Several problems of the two hospitals were discussed in detail. We have received numerous suggestions and will prepare a comprehensive report on the issues. Efforts will be made to resolve these problems as soon as possible.” He further stated: “The major problem of NBMCH is the area of the hospital. The hospital is spread across a large area and there are many entry points. We took all the information about the existing system, CCTV cameras and other security issues,” Purkayastha added.

After the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the formation of the state-level security audit committee to ensure the security of healthcare professionals. The committee also conducted an on-site inspection of the NBMCH premises after the meeting. They plan to hold similar meetings with authorities from other medical colleges across North Bengal. A detailed report will be sent to Kolkata for the prompt resolution of these issues.