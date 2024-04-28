State lays emphasis on safeguarding voters from wild elephants

Kolkata: The state Forest department has laid special emphasis on safeguarding voters from wild elephants in Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore that are known to have vulnerable jumbo corridors. Every year, especially in the Dalma range of Jharkhand, elephants in huge numbers invade human habitats close to the forests, resulting in deaths and injuries for both parties. Last year, in September, a jumbo herd of elephants (consisting of 69 migratory elephants) moved into the Bankura forest from Dalma in three phases. On April 9 this year, the last lot of these elephants finally vacated the forests after sustained efforts by the forest officials to drive them off.



“We are prepared to drive back the elephants within a safe distance, if any such movement is observed within 4-5 km of the polling stations,” a senior official of the state Forest department said. Umar Imam, DFO, Bankura, said that currently four elephants have been roaming in the district. These are residents of the same district, though, which cannot ward off the possibility of any potential conflict. ‘Save The Elephant Day’ is celebrated every year on April 16, aiming at the necessity of protecting Asian elephants and highlighting the threats that they have to face. The day serves as a reminder to celebrate the ecological importance of these mammoth animals.

This year, due to the ongoing elections, the three districts prohibited celebration of any such programs in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Election Commission of India has unveiled a round-the-clock monitoring scheme in an attempt to head off any possible conflicts between humans and elephants amidst the elections.

The poll panel has also instructed the Elephant Task Force to remain prepared for emergencies. The Elephant Task Force was formed in 2010 by the Union government to review the current status of elephants and help prevent any commotion.