State lays emphasis on ‘quality work’ in rural areas

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure quality work in rural areas, the state government has instructed district magistrates (DM), sub-divisional officers (SDO) and block development officers (BDO) to strictly supervise the ongoing works or face probe in case any fault is found in the work relating to poor quality.



It is learnt that the state’s chief secretary H K Dwivedi has held a meeting with all DMs, SDOs and BDOs and has explained to them the terms of accountability. The instructions included supervision of works, regardless of the schemes under which they have been undertaken. Sources said that such instructions come in the wake of several Central government teams visiting Bengal and reporting about the alleged inferior quality of work. This is being used as a reason by the Centre to block funds for the state under various schemes, especially ones relating to rural areas such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Awas Yojana.

Central inspection teams often mentioned in their reports the “inferior quality” of rural roads which gets washed away easily or gets quickly damaged soon after construction. It is learnt that the chief secretary, in the virtual meeting, has warned that in case such reports surface again, the DMs, SDOs and BDOs will also be held accountable. They have been asked to maintain strict supervision of the ongoing work in rural areas.

Further, sources said that focus has been laid on engaging the 100-day rural work cardholders in the works of other departments. Such an instruction has already been given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who said that such workers be used for work in other departments to ensure a livelihood for them. The decision comes in the wake of the Centre withholding funds for 100 days rural work which has led to non-payment of wages to the labourers who worked under the scheme.

It is learnt that works under other schemes such as Pathashree-Rastashree which involves strengthening road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to villages by constructing 12,000 km of roads in 22 districts of the state.