‘State lays emphasis on formation of women redressal panels in all sectors’

darjeeling: The state Labour department has emphasised on the formation of Women’s Redressal Committees to address issues including abuse at workplaces. With the workforce in different sectors including the tea industry, hospitality industry in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills consisting of a large number of women, this has become the need of the hour. With the need to sensitise this large woman workforce, the Labour department flagged off a two-day long workshop in Darjeeling on Tuesday.



“Darjeeling has a large women workforce. They are employed in different sectors including tea gardens, hotels, restaurants, hospitals and are even working in the sales sectors in the shops in the Hills. We have laid stress on the opening up of Women Redressal Committees in all these sectors. We have had meetings with representatives of different sectors including the Darjeeling Chamber of Commerce with this issue. Though such cases are very rare here, we have insisted that such committees be formed,” stated Asish Subba, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC,) Darjeeling.

Women workers not being aware of their rights and different legal provisions in case of any unwarranted incident also came to the fore during the workshop. “Very few women are aware of their rights and the legal provisions. In case of such uncalled for incidents they don’t even know where to report,” stated Jayanti Dewan, Retainer Advocate, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA,) Darjeeling. She was present in the workshop as a resource person.

She stated that it is mandatory to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee in every institution having more than 10 workers whether in the private or public sector. Most of the speakers also spoke on the growing domestic violence cases as the cause of concern. “In most cases the victim does not know what conduct can be classified as abuse. Most are confused,” added Dewan.

She spoke on the Domestic Violence Act 2005 and Protection of Women in workplace Act 2013. “Both these Acts covers wide aspects and provides maximum relief in case of domestic violence and abuse in workplaces respectively” added the retainer advocate.

The main objective of the workshop is to educate the women’s workers of their rights. Anuja Ghaley, Director, Edith Wilkins Street Childrens’ Trust stated that cases are not being reported in connection with POCSO and domestic violence.