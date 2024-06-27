State lays down guidelines for DMs

Kolkata: Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to control vector-borne diseases during the rainy season, the state Chief Secretary B P Gopalika on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with the District Magistrates (DM) of various districts laying down guidelines as to how to



combat the spread of dengue and malaria.

The DMs of North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia have been asked to be extra cautious and put in place adequate mechanisms to check the spread of dengue and malaria.

These are the districts which report a large number of dengue cases every year. The Chief Secretary has made it clear that no lapses will be tolerated. The DMs have been asked to ensure that cleanliness drives are properly carried out in the jurisdiction of the civic bodies. The state government will not tolerate any lapses found on the part of the civic bodies.

According to sources, dengue cases have been reported from 16 districts of Bengal so far in this season. During the meeting, the CS directed the DMs to ensure that preventive steps are taken. Special emphasis will be given to the removal of scrap, management of construction sites, closed factory premises and vacant land, as directed by the CS.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Banerjee during an administrative meeting at the state secretariat on Monday pointed out that the dengue threat is imminent. Before the rains start, the drains have to be cleaned on a

regular basis. Things that choke drains should not be thrown into drains. The drains are not dumping grounds, Banerjee warned.

Various civic bodies from North Bengal region were asked to carry out a special cleanliness drive in those areas where dengue cases have been reported. The civic bodies have also been asked to ensure that diseases like diarrhoea do not spread after accumulated water is cleared.