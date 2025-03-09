State launches Volvo bus services to Siliguri & Tarapith from Baruipur

Kolkata: The state government has introduced Volvo bus services to Siliguri and Tarapith from Baruipur in South 24-Parganas. The service was inaugurated by state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty from Fultala bus stand in Baruipur on Saturday in presence of Bibhas Sardar, MLA from Baruipur East Assembly Constituency and others.

Apart from Baruipur, people from Sonarpur, Joynagar, Kultali, Canning and Sunderbans will benefit with the introduction of bus services.

The summer holidays will soon commence and people face difficulty in making reservations on trains. People visiting North Bengal, Tarapith, Santiniketan will benefit from this service that will start from Sunday. Tickets can be availed through the online mode through state website wbtconline.in and redbus mobile app too. The bus bound for Siliguri will be leaving Fultala terminus in Baruipur at 5 pm and during the return journey, it will leave Tenzing Norgay bus stand of Siliguri. The fare will be Rs 1,395. The bus will be travelling via Garia, Esplanade, Barasat, Krishnanagar, Malda, Dalkhola. The bus for Tarapith in Birbhum district via Bolpur (Santiniketan), Suri will leave from Baruipur at 10 am and leave from Tarapith at 7.45 am. The same bus will leave from Santiniketan at 10.30 am. The fare in this route is Rs 625 from Baruipur to Tarapith and Rs 435 till Santiniketan.

Two other daily bus services that were also unveiled include ST 34 which will leave from Uttarbhag (Baruipur) and will travel to Howrah station via Sealdah and Dalhousie. Three buses will ply on this route. D 37 bus will be travelling from Uttabhag to Barasat via EM Bypass, Ultadanga and Airport. Four buses will run on this route.