State launches sys-generated DPR preparation to avoid human error

Kolkata: The state government has introduced a new technique for preparation of system-generated Detailed Project Report (DPR) for different projects with the objective to avoid human error and speed up the process of preparation of DPR.

“We have been facing a lot of problems with manual DPR as errors were often cropping up while making the estimate manually. This has been leading to delay in DPR preparation which in turn delayed a project itself. Hence, we have introduced system-generated DPR,” said a senior Nabanna official.

The official explained that the concerned engineer in-charge of a particular project will just have to put in the amount of material required for it and the system that has the schedule of rate integrated in the system will automatically calculate the total cost and accordingly prepare the DPR. This is most applicable for executing different road projects across the state.

This preparation of DPR is an integral part of the Unified Project Management System (UPMS) system portal recently developed by the state for monitoring of projects (including tracking annual physical and financial progress), throughout their life cycle, from initiation to completion of the project.

The domain—upms.wb.gov.in—has been made online since May 3 this year and presently, the Public Works Department, the Irrigation and Waterways department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad under the Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department, the Water Resources Investigation and Development department and Public Health Engineering department have already been onboarded onto this portal. “Since this UPMS starts monitoring a project right from its concept, it leads to much better monitoring, efficient financial management that ultimately contributes to quality after completion of the same,” the official added.

The state Finance department has recently integrated a geo-tagging facility in the UPMS Portal for all projects and requested all stakeholders of the portal to ensure that both existing and upcoming projects are linked with the geographical location of their respective sites.

Different departments and agencies in the state are involved in road construction like the Panchayats and Rural Development, Public Works department, Irrigation and Waterways, KMDA. The geo-tagging exercise has been made mandatory to avoid any duplication and ensure transparency.