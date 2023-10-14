State launches Sristishree portal

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P & RD) department has launched the Srishtishree portal (www.srishtishree.wb.gov.in) for the promotion and sales of SHG (Self Help Group) products.



The portal was inaugurated on Friday at a state-wide workshop on Enterprise Finance organised by West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission ( WBSRLM ) under P & RD Department.

Srishtishree is a first-of-its kind marketing hub under Anandadhara, which has been developed to showcase and promote handcrafted products made by members of women SHGs across the state.

The market hub was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in September 2019. Located in the heart of Kolkata at Dhakuria (adjacent to Dakshinapan shopping complex), Srishtishree is a multi-storied shopping outlet with permanent shops that display the myriad traditional products of each district made by women SHG members.

The workshop dealt with the different aspects of upscaling women-led micro-enterprise finances with the

bankers and representatives from the World Bank.

Pradip Majumder, Minister in charge of P & RD department, Minister of state for P & RD department Seuli Saha along other senior officials were present at the workshop.

About 12 BC Sakhis who have carried out digital transactions and provided doorstep banking in the villages were felicitated at the event for doing huge online transactions.

One of the top awardees Shila Mondal working with State Bank of India in Gosaba Block,

South 24-Parganas last year carried out the digital transaction of Rs 5.64 crore. She has provided support in fi-nancial transactions to at least 200 beneficiaries per day amounting

to Rs 10.00 lakh.