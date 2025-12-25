State launches online portal to track externally aided projects

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has rolled out a dedicated online portal to centrally record, monitor and standardise information relating to all externally aided projects implemented by state departments.

The initiative by the Finance department is aimed at ensuring uniform reporting of projects funded through external loans and grants.

An official communication issued from Nabanna has directed all administrative departments handling externally aided projects to enter complete project details and upload relevant documents on the newly developed Externally Aided Project (EAP) Portal by December 31, 2025. The portal will serve as the single platform for capturing project information across departments.

A key feature of the system is the facility for generating “Statement-D”, a mandatory financial and progress statement for externally aided projects. The Finance Department has stated that from January 1, 2026, all proposals relating to such projects must be submitted with a revised Statement-D generated through the portal, making its use compulsory for future submissions.

The portal requires departments to furnish detailed information, including the name of the project, implementing agency, donor agency, mode of fund disbursement, dates of commencement and completion, total project cost in foreign and Indian currency, and the funding and sharing pattern among donor agencies, the state government, the central government and other agencies. Departments are also required to update cumulative fund releases, remaining amounts yet to be released, present proposals for release and the physical progress of works.

Under the system, logins for heads of departments have already been created, while departmental nodal officers are authorised to enter and update project data. As per the system design, once details are finally submitted and Statement-D is generated, further modifications are restricted.

The portal also allows uploading of supporting documents and real-time images of project works to record progress. In addition, a built-in management information system enables department-wise and donor-wise reports, allowing the Finance Department to view the status of externally aided projects at a glance.

Officials said the move is intended to streamline reporting processes and ensure consistent submission of financial and progress data for projects involving external assistance.