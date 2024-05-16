State launches initiative to enrol ‘Out of School Children’

Kolkata: The state Education department has directed all district education officers under Samagra Sikha



Mission (SSM) to take the initiative for the identification and enrolment of Out of School Children (OoSC) in their respective districts so that they can be brought under the ambit of education.

A senior official of the School Education department said that a district-wise list of such OoSC will be submitted before the department.

“There are children of nomadic tribes, children at traffic signals, street children, Railway platforms, working at dhabas, garages, as rag pickers, children of pavement dwellers etcetera, in Kolkata as well as in the districts who have not been enrolled in schools as yet.

The main aim is to identify these children and accordingly counsel them so that they come under the ambit of school education,” an official said. June 30 has been earmarked as the final date for such identification work. The database of OoSC should be uploaded to the portal of the Paschim Banga Samagra Sikska Mission by July 7 and efforts to bring them under the light of education will begin after that. The SSM has formed a team in each district and has included para teachers and education employees to carry out such survey work at the earliest.