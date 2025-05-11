State launches first-ever ‘Sufal Bangla fish stall’ in Siliguri

Siliguri: In a move aimed at providing fresh fish to consumers at affordable prices, the Bengal government has launched its first-ever ‘fish vending kiosks’ (Sufal Bangla fish stall) in Siliguri. The new addition to the successful Sufal Bangla initiative was inaugurated on Saturday by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb near Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad office in Hakimpara.

The new fish stall promises to sell a wide variety of fresh, pond-cultivated fish such as boroli, bata and pouti at prices significantly lower than those in the retail market. Customers can also place orders for larger and more popular varieties like rohu, katal and mrigal, along with prawns, hilsa and pabda, which will be made available on demand. There are two purchasing options at the stall. Buyers can either purchase whole fish by weight or opt for pre-cut pieces for added convenience.

“The government has taken this step with the hope that it will be in great demand and help consumers access quality fish at fair prices,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor.

The initiative is being implemented by Benfish, under the department of Fishermen’s Cooperative Federation Limited. Sharmistha Das, Director of Benfish, said: “We have started the stall from Siliguri. We aim to set up similar fish stalls in Malda, Raiganj, Nadia, Berhampore, South 24-Parganas and other districts soon.”

An investment of Rs 3.08 lakh was made to construct the stall, which is visually designed to attract customers with neatly displayed fish. Around 462 fishermen from the Primary Fishermen Cooperative Society, currently farming on 2.61 hectares of pond area, will be responsible for both the fish supply and the stall’s management.

In an effort to modernise operations, a software platform is also being developed to track and display data related to fish prices, sales and stock availability at Sufal Bangla fish stalls.

Sufal Bangla, which started in 2014 with just 14 mobile vegetable stalls, has grown to 484 centres and 117 mobile units across Bengal. The introduction of fresh fish into its offerings marks a new chapter.