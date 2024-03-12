State launches death benefit scheme for weavers & artisans

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sanctioned a new financial benefit scheme for the weavers and artisans of Bengal with a view to provide instant financial support to the next of kin of the weaver/artisans in case of death before attaining 60 years of age.



The ‘Scheme of Death Benefit For Weavers and Artisans of West Bengal’ will provide a one-time death benefit of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin in case of premature death.

Bengal is known for its diverse range of handloom and handicraft products with a large number of men and women involved in handlooms, handicrafts and traditional trades across the state. According to sources in the state MSME department which will execute the scheme, the total number of weavers and artisans in the state is nearly 15 lakh.

“In most cases the artisans/ weavers are the breadwinners for their respective families. Any untimely death comes as a major financial jolt. In order to provide some relief to the bereaved family in time of distress, such a death benefit scheme has been conceived by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Chandranath Sinha, state MSME minister said.

On receipt of application of death in rural areas, the BDO will conduct an enquiry through a concerned official to ascertain the genuineness of the claim by spot verification. In case of municipality areas, the concerned SDO will do the needful. The verification process should be completed within 15 days of receipt of such application.

Following this, the report will be sent to the MSME department following proper procedure for disbursement of the benefit. The amount will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

The department has issued instructions for maintaining a block-wise physical record of payment of such benefits.