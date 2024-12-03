State launches booklets to raise cyber security awareness

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards increasing cyber security awareness, the state Information Technology and Electronics (IT &E) department has come up with a booklet in cartoon format for circulation among people across the state.

The booklets in two volumes have highlighted different kinds of cyber frauds and have cautioned against swallowing the bait of such fraudsters.

In recent times, even highly educated persons have been victims of cyber fraud. State IT & E minister Babul Supriyo distributed the twin booklets among the legislators in the state assembly and said that some of them have already asked for more copies. The state’s Cyber Security Centre of Excellence has designed the books. “At a time when online transactions have been increasing by leaps and bounds, cybercrime is also rearing its ugly head. The book has been designed in cartoon format with attractive pictures where different ways of cyber fraud have been described through short stories to dissuade people from falling prey to such cyber fraud. The format is expected to arouse interest among people of all ages,” Supriyo said.

The minister said that the English and Hindi versions of the book titled ‘Cyber Er Sommohon’ (the allurement of Cyber) will be made available on December 6. “We are also making a digital format of the book so that it can be circulated through mobile phones. We aim to reach out to the maximum number of people possible,” Supriyo added.