State launches app, set to help taxi drivers, commuters

Kolkata: With the launch of a new app by the state government, a substantial number of yellow taxi and other cabs drivers in the city that are facing difficulties in terms of commission with the private app cab companies will breathe a sigh of relief.



The app is likely to help the passengers too as they will be able to travel at lower fares compared to the ones offered by the private app cab companies. It has been reported that the app has been named ‘Yatri Sathi.’ More than a thousand taxi drivers of Howrah-Sealdah station have already downloaded the app. Reportedly, the app will be launched commercially next month.

It can be mentioned that transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty was hopeful that the app cab service by the state will start before Durga Puja this year. The system for the app has been made by the IT department and it will soon be demonstrated to the state transport department, Chakraborty said.

According to the transport minister, there will be a trial period of two to three months for this app. “The commission problem will not be there and they will be benefited financially,” Chakraborty had said.