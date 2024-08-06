State launches app for vector control at Panchayat level

Kolkata: As part of its vector control programme, the Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD ) department has launched an app through which the top brass of the department will maintain liaison with the field level vector control team and pass necessary directions as and when required.

“The survey team working in the field, involved in destroying breeding grounds of mosquitoes and spraying of larvicide, were asked to share their daily activities through this app,” said a P&RD department official.

In the last few years, the rural areas have also witnessed a rise in dengue cases posing a stiff competition to its urban counterparts. Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department minister Firhad Hakim also flagged this issue time and again.

The App was conceived by the state government for efficient monitoring of dengue and malaria cases and identification of hotspots in the Panchayat area.

On the basis of active cases for last three years, overall cleanliness and awareness of the community, the Health and Family Welfare department has selected 140 peri-urban Gram Panchayats (GPs) for intensive vector control activities.

In these GPs house to house survey team (one team with 2 members per 300 households), vector control team (one team with 3 members per three houses) and supervisor one each in every GP, has been deployed.

Apart from identifying the breeding spots and destroying them at household level, the house to house survey team will also carry out an awareness programme among the people.