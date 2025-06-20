State launches ‘Abhoy Pukur’ project for fish conservation

Kolkata: The Bengal government has launched the ‘Abhoy Pukur’ (safe pond) project to conserve endangered indigenous fish species.

“This unique initiative, envisioned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, involves our department and the Environment department earmarking six large government-owned ponds in Alipurduar, Malda, East Burdwan, East Midnapore, Bankura and South 24-Parganas,” said State Fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury in the Assembly.

With a total investment of Rs 18 lakh, these ponds will be used to breed and reintroduce 33 native fish species such as Puti, Shingi and Magur, which are on the brink of extinction. The project is set to expand to a dozen more water bodies across the state in the 2025-26 fiscal year. The minister also announced a state-wide ban on the farming and sale of hybrid fish species, including hybrid Magur, citing health risks. “Hybrid fish are harmful to health. Their production and sale have been completely prohibited,” he said, urging public representatives to spread awareness about the issue.

Highlighting efforts to boost fish production and exports, Roy Chowdhury said Bengal exported 1.42 lakh metric tonnes of fish in 2023–24, rising to 1.45 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25.

Since 2023-24, fisheries cooperatives and self-help groups have been engaged in cultivating large fish across 224 hectares of water bodies. The state aims to produce fish weighing 1.5 kg or more to reduce dependency on imports from other states.

Between 2023 and 2025, around 71,000 fishermen have been trained in fish farming and processing techniques. “Our goal is to make Bengal self-reliant in fish production while expanding export-oriented initiatives,” said Roy Chowdhury.