State launches 30 CNG buses for pollution-free commuting

Kolkata: In a major boost to pollution-free commuting, the state Transport department on Tuesday unveiled 30 CNG buses which will be travelling in different routes under the three corporations of the Transport department.



Two major programmes were also unveiled under the Yogyasree project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that include providing coaching in civil services to minority students and also training the minority in fashion technology and designing through NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology).

The virtual launch of all the projects was made by Banerjee from her government distribution programme at Habra in North 24-Parganas through a programme at Millennium Park in Kolkata which was graced by state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim who is also the Kolkata Mayor.

The 30 CNG mini buses with 30 seating capacity has entailed an expenditure of Rs 9.83 crore and will run under West Bengal Transport Corporation, North Bengal State Transport Corporation and South Bengal State Transport Corporation. A modern pontoon jetty involving

Rs 59.22 crore at Millennium Park was also inaugurated. Hakim announced that the West Bengal Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) will soon start training for 100 minority students at Haj Tower in New Town for civil services examination

completely free-of-cost. WBMDFC has also roped in 152 students from the minority community who will be imparted training through NIFT to help them create a successful career in fashion technology and

fashion designing.