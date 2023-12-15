State Land dept officials launch probe at Matigara BLRO office

Siliguri: On the heels of the directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding alleged corruption on land related issues, senior officials of the State Land and Land Reforms department conducted an investigation at Matigara Block Land and Land Reforms office on Friday.



Abhijit Bhattacharya, Special Secretary of the Land and Land Reforms department from Nabanna; Suraj Routh, deputy director; Tina Dukpa, SDLRO arrived at the Matigara Block office on Friday and conducted an investigation from 11 am till 4 pm.

On December 12, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered strict action against government officials of North Bengal involved in land scams. Addressing a gathering from a government benefit distribution programme at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, the Chief Minister had ordered the Principal Secretary of Land and Land reforms department to conduct an investigation into all such cases. On Friday, the officials of the state Land department spoke to Dipen Lama, the BLRO, for hours. They examined several documents and collected a few documents from the office.

However, they did not comment on the matter. Abhijit Bhattacharya said: “We received numerous complaints; therefore we came here to investigate. We are looking into the matter.”

BLRO Dipen Lama said: “The officials of the Land department checked everything. They wanted to see some documents which we have shown to them.”

According to sources, plots of government land, including land owned by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, Public Works department have been illegally occupied in Matigara area. Officials have inquired about these lands.

Allegations of illegal quarries in Mahananda, Mechi, Balason rivers have come up. Allegations are that government land is being occupied and illegal mining is going on, with the help of BLROs.