State keeps leave cancel order at bay

Kolkata: The Finance department on Wednesday issued an order keeping in abeyance its order issued on May 7 regarding cancellation of leave of state government employees. An order on May 7 had stated that all leave sanctioned to the employees of the state government, except leave on medical grounds, be cancelled with immediate effect. “No official shall leave their headquarters without the written permission of their respective Heads of the Departments,” the order had stated.

The move was initiated in the interest of maintenance of public services in the backdrop of the airstrike on terrorist camps in Kashmir and counter shelling from across the border that killed at least 10 Indian civilians. “Presently, the border situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved and hence the government employees will be entitled for leave as per rules of the state government,” said a department official.