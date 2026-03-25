State issues strict guidelines to ensure free, fair & peaceful polls

Kolkata: The state government has issued a strict set of guidelines to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling across the state.

According to an official notification released from Nabanna, the Chief Secretary has directed all government departments and officials to maintain zero tolerance towards any form of violence or electoral malpractice during the upcoming polls.

The directive outlines six key focus areas to uphold electoral integrity as per the directions of the poll body. The directive makes it clear that any form of violence during the election period will be dealt with strictly. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that voters are not threatened, and offering money or gifts to influence voters has been strictly prohibited.

A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against fake or fraudulent voting practices. Booth jamming and unlawful gatherings at polling stations have been completely banned. Any attempt to prevent voters from reaching polling stations will invite legal action.

Additionally, the notification emphasised strict monitoring of government employees to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is not violated under any circumstances.

Officials at all levels have been asked to remain vigilant and adhere to the guidelines.

The state government has also directed that the guidelines be disseminated to all departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, as well as municipal and Panchayat -level functionaries.

To ensure compliance, authorities have been instructed to submit a confirmation report via a designated e-mail ID ([email protected]) by 5:30 PM on March 25, certifying that the guidelines have been circulated down to the grassroots level. The notification has also made it clear that any violation of the directives or the MCC will invite strict action against the concerned officials or employees.