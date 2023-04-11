State issues guidelines for pvt hosps to eliminate hepatitis B, C by 2030

kolkata: State Health department issued guidelines to all the private hospitals giving necessary instructions in order to eliminate hepatitis B and C from Bengal by 2030.



According to the new guidelines in the state, currently 36 Viral Hepatitis Treatment Centres (VIH TCs) are being operated covering all the districts at the levels of a medical college and also in the district hospitals and Sub-divisional Hospitals, along with 3 state-of-art state referral laboratories for molecular diagnostics. Vulnerable sub-populations are covered in the outreach mode. Screening for Hepatitis B at all levels is done for pregnant women as an integral part of Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission and all Hepatitis-B seroreactive pregnant women are linked to designated centers for Delivery. The programme taken up by the West Bengal government to eradicate hepatitis has become a model for the country, said a senior health official.

The state government started population-based-screening for the disease. State is committed to eliminate hepatitis by 2030. The programme in Bengal is a role model for the country, the official added.

“Vaccine of hepatitis B is provided to all newborns to give lifelong immunity. We shall be taking treatment services to sub district level and population based screening. Let’s all take up the challenge on this day to eliminate hepatitis in Bengal,” he added.

It is estimated that globally 354 million people are living with hepatitis B and C. Burden of hepatitis is nearly 9 times the burden of HIV infection. Spectrum of disease varies from acute manifestation to chronic infection.

In India, it is estimated that there are 40 million people suffering from hepatitis B and 6-12 million people suffering from hepatitis C.

However, it is an acknowledged fact that the Private Health Care Sector caters to a significant number of patients with viral hepatitis. Importantly, 29 per cent of deliveries are catered by the Private Health Care Sector.

Therefore, the role of Private Clinical Establishments and individual Medical PractitionerS are pivotal, when it comes to hepatitis-B/C care and treatment and prevention of Mother-to-Child transmission of hepatitis-B, which directly translates into reduction in new case incidences, and morbidity and mortality related to these infections.

The state Health department has taken up a project to set up a dedicated viral hepatitis treatment centre in 15 government-run hospitals and some medical colleges across the state, with an aim to help patients detect the disease early through

proper screening.