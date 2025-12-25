State issues guidelines for class IX–X school transfer, study break

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday issued a notification outlining guidelines for the transfer of students to Class IX or X from another institution of class X and for cases involving a break of study, asking schools to strictly follow the prescribed procedure.

According to the notification, applications for school transfer or break of study must be submitted in the prescribed form by June 30 of the relevant academic year. Admissions through transfer have been capped at a maximum of 10 students per institution for Class IX or X in an academic year.

The board said exceptions to the cap may be considered only in specific circumstances, including the transfer of a guardian due to a transferable job, transfer from a juvenile home, or other unforeseen situations, and will be examined in the interest of the student.

For cases involving a break of study, the board clarified that students must have completed studies up to a particular class and discontinued education for more than three years. The marksheet of the last class attended must be submitted with the application.

The notification added that transfer or break-of-study cases not covered under the guidelines may be considered on a case-by-case basis, with the approval of the president of the WBBSE, and will involve a nominal processing fee. The requisite fee for school transfer for class IX or X and for a break of study has been fixed at Rs 200 per candidate.

The board mandated that reasons for school transfer or break of study be clearly stated in the application form and urged heads of institutions to ensure compliance for a smooth admission process.