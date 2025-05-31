State issues fresh notification to recruit 35,726 teachers

Kolkata: In line with the Supreme Court directive mandating action by May 31, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 35,726 assistant teachers in state-aided and sponsored schools.

This follows the announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the release of the updated Recruitment Rules, 2025, on May 29. The official recruitment notice was published early on May 30.

The second State Level Selection Test (SLST) covers 23,212 vacancies for Classes IX–X and 12,514 for Classes XI–XII. In a relief move for those who lost their jobs following the Supreme Court verdict, 10 marks have been allotted for prior teaching experience—two marks per year in government or government-aided/sponsored secondary schools (permanent or contractual). Teachers not found to be tainted will also be given age relaxations as per the apex court’s directive.

The selection process will be based on 100 marks, with 60 marks allocated for the OMR-based written test. Additionally, there will be 10 marks each for educational qualifications, prior teaching experience, oral interview and lecture demonstration.

Academic scores will be awarded as follows: 10 marks for 60 per cent and above, 8 marks for 50–59 per cent and 6 marks for below 50 per cent.

Eligibility for Classes IX–X requires a graduate or postgraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed. or a four-year integrated B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. For Classes XI–XII, a postgraduate degree with 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed. or integrated teaching degree is required.

Applicants must be aged between 21 and 40 years, with relaxations of five years for SC/ST, three for OBC, and eight for physically handicapped (PH) candidates. A 5 per cent relaxation in minimum qualifying marks is allowed for reserved categories.

However, as OBC reservations remain under Supreme Court scrutiny, and as per the recruitment notification only certificates issued by competent state authorities before the application deadline will be accepted.

Applications will be accepted online from June 16 (5 pm) to July 14, 2025. The application fee is Rs 500 for General/OBC and Rs 200 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The written test is tentatively scheduled for the first week of September, with admit cards to be released at least seven days prior.

Candidates will retain duplicate OMR answer sheets. Originals will be destroyed after two years, while scanned copies will be preserved for ten years. Preliminary answer keys will be published with a window for objections.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews in a 1.6:1 ratio. Final results are expected in late October, interviews in early November, and counselling from November 29.

Panels will be valid for one year, extendable by six months with state government’s prior approval.

The Commission clarified that all proceedings remain subject to the outcome of pending review petitions filed by the state government and the Commission in relation to the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict.