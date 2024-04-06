State issues directives to prevent fire incidents in hosps

Kolkata: The health department has issued directives to all the state-run hospitals and medical colleges to meet certain parameters to avoid any incidents of fire during the summer.



The directives said that all the hospitals have to identify the dangerous portion of the building if there is any. They have to make an arrangement of a water tank inside the hospital premises so that water can be used in case of a fire. Health department also asked the hospitals to install fire and smoking alarms inside the hospital. The hospitals and medical colleges will have to train its employees so that they evacuate the patients effectively without any delay in case of a fire incident.

The hospital authorities will have to ensure there is no accumulation of plastics, inflammable materials in and around the hospital. Above all the hospital authorities have to conduct mock drills from time to time to check the preparedness to combat any such situation.

Incidentally, a fire broke out at the CMCH’s MCH building on Thursday afternoon but no one was reported injured. The medical college authorities had immediately formed a probing committee that will submit a report within 7 days.