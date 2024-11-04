State issues advisory to ensure safe and smooth Chhath Puja on November 7 & 8

Kolkata: The State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department has issued an advisory to urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state that would enable the holding of Chhath Puja smoothly on November 7 and 8.

The state has advocated for coordination between the ULBs and the Kolkata Police to ensure safety and hassle-free Chaath rituals at various ghats in River Ganga and the ponds.

The ULBs have been advised to engage with the local police station for the deployment of security personnel at the ghats and carry out necessary barricading within the river/ water body to avoid any accidents. The ULBs have been asked to deploy volunteers to facilitate the devotees to perform the pujas.

All volunteers have to carry an identity card issued by the ULBs. The advisory has also called for the deployment of special conservancy teams for continuous cleaning of the ghats wherever ‘Chaath Puja’ is performed as well as an adequate number of large-size bins to be placed at the ghats for collection of the wet and the dry waste separately. There should be adequate lighting arrangements at the ghats and proper arrangements for ‘Ladies Change Room’ to ensure privacy. It has also instructed to take measures for proper sanitation of the ghats at periodic intervals. Dedicated sweepers are to be deployed at the ghats for constant cleaning.

There should be a control room round-the-clock to be fully functional at the ULB level on November 7 and 8.

“All arrangements are to be completed within November 5 and Commissioners/ Executive Officers along with their team must make a physical inspection of the ghats and submit a report of compliance within November 6 to the department,” the advisory states.