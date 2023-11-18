State invites e-tender to procure over 17L school bags for students

Kolkata: State government’s Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation Ltd has invited e-tenders for procurement of school bags for the students in government schools in the state.



The state government is planning to procure approximately 17,68,102 units of school bags. For the same, an e-tender has been invited to ascertain the rate of school bags for procurement. The tender will comprise of the ‘Technical Bid’ and the ‘Financial Bid’. Bidders shall submit the Technical Bid through ‘e-tendering’ and the Financial Bid in the form of the Bill of Quantities (BOQ) given in the e-tendering portal.

The criterions require the bidder to be a bag manufacturing company/entity, limited by shares (private or public), proprietorship firm/partnership firm/partnership firm (LLP) registered under the appropriate laws of India.

The state government will provide a price preference of 15 per cent to MSE (Micro and Small Enterprises) units as per a Finance department notification. The MSE units functioning within Bengal will be given priority within the aforesaid price preference. The MSE units of the state shall be offered upto 50 per cent of the total supply order if they match the L1 rate discovered during the tender process.

The last date and time of uploading bids is November 28 at 11 am. The technical and financial bid duly digitally signed will have to be submitted simultaneously by uploading the same in the website https://wbtenders.gov.in

The total quantity of bags procured will need to be supplied by the selected bidder at specific locations at approximately 1000 Circle Level Resource Centres (CLRCs) in 341 Blocks and 129 Municipal bodies all over West Bengal.