State invites bids for Rs 42.62 cr pax terminal on Hooghly River

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to build a modern passenger terminal along the Hooghly River in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) as part of its broader push to strengthen inland water transport and ease pressure on road-based travel.



According to reliable sources in the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL), under the Transport Department, a tender has been floated for the project. The proposed terminal is aimed at improving river-based passenger movement while creating infrastructure that supports safer, faster and more organised ferry and waterway services.

An official said the project is being taken up under a state-led transport infrastructure programme with support from multilateral funding, and is intended to integrate river transport more closely with the state’s overall mobility network.

The project involves the design and construction of a full-fledged passenger terminal along with associated riverine infrastructure. “The idea is to modernise river transport facilities so that people find waterways to be a reliable and convenient alternative for daily travel,” the official said. The terminal is expected to include facilities required for smooth boarding and disembarkation, passenger handling and riverfront operations.

Sources said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 42.62 crore. The construction period has been fixed at 18 months from the start of work. Once completed, the terminal is expected to cater to both existing and future passenger traffic on the Hooghly, particularly in the KMA region, where congestion on roads has been steadily increasing. The initiative forms part of a larger state strategy to revitalise inland waterways by investing in terminals, jetties and navigational infrastructure. “River transport is cost-effective and environmentally cleaner. Strengthening this sector is a priority for the government,” the official said.

Sources added that the project will be executed through a competitive bidding process, with the WBTIDCL overseeing implementation.

The state government expects that the new terminal will also contribute to local economic activity by improving connectivity and supporting river-based services.

Officials said the move aligns with the state’s long-term objective of developing sustainable transport options while making better use of the Hooghly as a transport corridor within the metropolitan area.