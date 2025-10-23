State invites bids for Rs 19.82 cr nature interpretation centre

Kolkata: The Bengal government has invited fresh bids to build a Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) at Nalban Bheri in Salt Lake, as part of a larger initiative to promote public awareness about the ecological importance of the East Kolkata Wetlands.

The wetlands, often called the “lungs of Kolkata”, play a crucial role in treating the city’s wastewater naturally while supporting rich biodiversity.

The project will be implemented by the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA) under the department of Environment. Estimated to cost around Rs 19.82 crore, the centre is expected to be completed within one year of the award of contract.

Officials said the idea is to create a modern learning and research hub that showcases how the wetlands help maintain the city’s ecological balance.

The proposed facility will include interactive galleries, exhibition halls, visitor amenities and open viewing spaces to help visitors explore the interconnection between nature, urban life and sustainability. Apart from serving as a public awareness and education centre, the project aims to support research, training and community engagement in wetland conservation.

“The Nature Interpretation Centre will be designed as an inclusive space where students, researchers and citizens can understand the ecological value of the wetlands without disturbing their natural systems,” said an Environment Department official. “It will bridge the gap between conservation policy and public participation,” he added

The tender invites bids from qualified Indian construction firms with experience in biodiversity, environmental parks, or eco-tourism projects. Authorities said the selection will prioritise both technical competence and cost efficiency to ensure quality work within the stipulated time frame.

Once completed, the NIC is expected to emerge as a flagship environmental education and awareness facility in Kolkata.

It will reflect the state government’s broader goal of combining conservation with responsible eco-development, ensuring that one of the world’s most significant urban wetlands continues to thrive as both a natural ecosystem and a living classroom for generations to come, said the official.