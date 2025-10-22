State invites applications for students with disabilities

Kolkata: The state Mass Education Extension and Library Services department has invited applications for the ‘Sahanubhuti’ scholarship for students with disabilities studying in Class IX and above for the 2025–26 academic year.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to specially-abled students pursuing academic, technical or professional education. Students with 40 percent or more disability—whether visual, hearing, orthopaedic or intellectual—are eligible to apply.

Applications in the prescribed format must be submitted to the office of the concerned District Mass Education Extension Officer by November 28. The scheme also covers students enrolled in recognised music, vocational or industrial training institutes.

To be eligible, applicants must have secured at least 40 per cent marks in the previous year’s examination and belong to families with an annual income not exceeding Rs 2 lakh. A valid bank account number with the IFSC code must also be provided.

According to the department, day scholars of Classes IX and X will receive Rs 300 per month, while hostellers will get Rs 500. Visually impaired students in this category are entitled to an additional reader’s allowance of Rs 200 per month. The scholarship amount increases with higher levels of education, with PhD day scholars receiving up to Rs 25,000 per month, hostellers Rs 26,000 and an additional Rs 2,000 as reader’s allowance.

In addition to the monthly stipends, eligible students may also receive a transport or escort allowance, along with an annual grant of Rs 2,000 towards books, equipment, aids or appliances.

However, candidates already availing themselves of any scholarship from the state or Central government during the current financial year will not be considered.