State invites applications for Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities

kolkata: The state Transport department is aiming at establishing at least 10 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) across the state. For the same, they have published a notification inviting applications.



According to an earlier notification of the department, the Transport Director will be the registration authority and the Additional Chief Secretary will be the Appellate Authority for RVSF applicants.

“An application for setting up of an RVSF in West Bengal shall comply with requirements as per the ‘Conditions of eligibility for Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility. The applicant must have orange category land, consent to establish approved plant layout and shall undertake to comply with all other requirements of respective departments,” the notice mentioned.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered all vehicles which are more than 15 years old to be phased out. To form a scrapping policy, the State government wants owners of commercial vehicles to replace their old vehicles with new ones to reduce air pollution levels. According to a news report, the Transport sector accounts for 20 per cent of the PM 2.5.