State introduces telemedicine facility in 8 central correctional homes

Kolkata: The Correctional Administration department has introduced telemedicine facilities in eight central correctional homes across the state which is aimed at providing better healthcare services to the inmates.

There are around 12000 inmates lodged in the central correctional homes that include Presidency, Baruipur, Dum Dum, Berhampore, Midnapore, Burdwan, Balurghat and Jalpaiguri. “There are hospital facilities in the central correctional homes primarily manned by doctors with MBBS degree- the basic degree in medicine. However, in case of medical complications, consultations with specialist doctors are required. The Health department already has infrastructure for telemedicine. We approached the department with a proposal for extending this facility in our correctional homes and they have accepted it. Gradually, we will be rolling out this facility in all the 60-odd correctional homes,” said a Correctional Administration department official.

The official added that inmates often have certain ailments for which they are taken to state-run hospitals for specialized consultation but arranging escorts for security purposes becomes a major challenge. “The telemedicine facilities prevent inmates from venturing outside the correctional home premises in such cases,” he added.

The entire system is run through internet connectivity with the concerned inmate on one side and the expert doctor of the Health department on the other. The inmates have been trained in conveying their basic details although official staff will be present for assistance during consultation. The concerned doctor will make the e-prescription and the medicines will be purchased by the correctional home authorities for the inmates.However, in case of major diagnostic tests, they are taken to state run hospitals. For basic pathological tests, the paramedical staff at the correctional home hospital collects the sample and sends them to state hospitals for testing. Even if the doctor advises hospitalization, measures are taken accordingly.

“Our department sends its requisition for consultation to the Health department and within a day or two, the latter arranges telemedicine facilities. The department has a number of centres where specialized doctors are available for

this purpose.