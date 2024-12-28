State introduces pipeline irrigation in Teesta Command area

Jalpaiguri: The State Irrigation department has announced a pipeline irrigation project to deliver water directly to farmers’ lands without acquiring additional land in the Teesta Command area. An awareness meeting on this initiative was held on Friday at ‘Sech Niwas’ in Race Course Para, Jalpaiguri, involving the Teesta Barrage Division, district administration, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad.

This innovative project will be implemented across Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Siliguri subdivision and Uttar Dinajpur district, addressing unirrigated agricultural areas within the Teesta High Command zone. The project, jointly undertaken by the Central and state governments, aims to optimise irrigation water distribution.

Currently, water from the Teesta Barrage in Gajoldoba is supplied through canals, including the Teesta-Mahananda and Mahananda Link canals. However, many areas remain unserved due to the absence of irrigation canals. The pipeline system will transport water directly to farms, ensuring efficient and need-based usage.

Swapan Kumar Saha, Superintendent Engineer of the Mahananda Barrage Division, highlighted the project’s benefits: “Pipeline irrigation will allow farmers to access water as per their needs without wastage. We have discussed the project with the administration and public representatives and their feedback has been recorded. A revised project report will be submitted to the state for approval.”

Public representatives welcomed the initiative while emphasising proper implementation. Kranti Panchayat Samiti Sabhadhipati Panchanan Roy, Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Binay Roy, and Rajganj Panchayat Samiti Sabhadhipati Rupali Sarkar remarked: “This is a promising project, but it is crucial to ensure that all farmers receive water as required. With proper implementation, water wastage can be minimised.”

Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman added: “This initiative has the potential to benefit farmers significantly. We have stressed the need to extend irrigation to all agricultural lands.”

Executive Engineer of the Teesta Barrage Division (Mahananda), JP Pandey, outlined the next steps: “The revised Detailed Project Report will assess how many areas can be irrigated by canals, pipelines, or reservoirs. Once the state approves the DPR, work will commence. Importantly, this project does not require acquiring additional land.”