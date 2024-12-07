State introduces new safety guidelines to curb accidents

Kolkata: The state Transport department has issued new guidelines to improve safety and security within the public transport system on Friday, making it mandatory for bus drivers to download an official monitoring application. The app, which will be available soon, requires drivers to scan a unique QR code assigned to their bus before starting each journey.

The department is integrating real-time bus tracking into the ‘Yatri Sathi’ App, expected to launch within three months. This feature will allow passengers to track the location of buses, including private ones. A separate app is also being developed for real-time location tracking, route monitoring and ensuring compliance with authorised operational timings. Drivers will need to scan the QR code to activate these features. The guidelines, signed by the principal secretary of the department, stress the importance of drivers adhering strictly to speed limits and designated routes, monitored through the application. Alerts will be triggered in case of speeding or route deviations, notifying both the driver and relevant authorities.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty highlighted that although Kolkata has the lowest rate of accidents and fatalities among metropolitan cities, the aim is to further strengthen road safety by reinforcing the ‘Safe Drive Safe Life’ initiative. “Our focus is to curb rash driving and reckless overtaking by monitoring drivers’ behaviour closely. Violations will result in strict actions, including licence cancellations,” he said.

Public transport operators are also required to sensitise their crew and passengers on traffic rules and regulations. Drivers must undergo regular refresher courses on driving tests, road safety and professional conduct. Operators are advised to explore alternative incentive mechanisms beyond the current commission-based system. A feedback mechanism, including a complaint register on buses, will be implemented to handle passenger complaints. The guidelines specify that drivers must avoid actions compromising passenger safety, such as speeding or distracted driving. Buses must follow scheduled routes, avoid unnecessary stops and ensure safety during adverse weather conditions. Drivers are prohibited from operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and strict parking, lane discipline and fatigue management rules are also in place.

Non-compliance with these regulations will lead to penalties, including the cancellation of licences, permits and fitness certificates, with severe legal action for repeated offences.