State Inter-District Table Tennis tourney from April 4

Kolkata: The Birbhum District Table Tennis Association (BDTTA) has organised a state-level table tennis tournament in Bolpur. All Bengal Inter-District Table Tennis Tournament is going to be held at the Kaviguru Krirangan in SAI Complex, Bolpur from April 4 to 8. The tournament has also been named after the poet — All Bengal inter-District Kavi Guru Memorial Table Tennis Championship 2025

More than 1,000 boys and girls are going to participate in State Ranking Stage-II of this tournament. Several table tennis stars will be present in this five-day tournament. Similarly, special felicitation will be given to table tennis stars Pranab Singh Roy and Subrata Biswas in Birbhum at the same time. The inaugural ceremony will be held on April 4 at 4:30 pm. IFA president Ajit Banerjee, Bengal Olympic Association president Chandan Roychowdhury, TT International Coach Tapan Chand, BDTTA president minister Chandranath Sinha, SRDA chairman Anubrata Mandal, MLA Vikash Roychowdhury, Bolpur Municipality chairperson Parna Ghosh. Bengal State Table Tennis Association Joint secretary Sharmi Sengupta, DSA vice-president Sudipto Ghosh will be present.

Birbhum District Table Tennis Association General secretary Chandranath Banerjee said: “We are proud and happy to organise such a big tournament in Birbhum. We sincerely seek your cooperation.”