State intensifies measures to combat human trafficking

Jalpaiguri: In a concerted effort to curb human trafficking along the Indo-Nepal border, the state government is intensifying its measures. The Anti-trafficking Task Force of the department of Child Rights and Trafficking convened a crucial meeting at the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office, focusing on strategies to combat human trafficking in



the region.

The meeting, held on Thursday, saw the participation of officials from Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Alipurduar district administrations, as well as representatives from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Police, and voluntary organisations.

Following the meeting, Supriyo Sarkar, the Joint Director of the Anti-trafficking Task Force, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to tackle human trafficking. Sarkar stated: “Coordination between various departments, including administration, police and SSB, will be increased and information will be shared among them. Furthermore, the inclusion of tea plantation authorities in the anti-trafficking programme is

under consideration.”

Highlighting the significance of a collective approach, Sarkar added: “Anti-trafficking cannot be handled by a specific department alone. It requires everyone’s cooperation. The media involved in monitoring will also enhance their capacity and awareness will be a key focus.” Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel stationed along the Indo-Nepal border play a crucial role in rescue operations, particularly involving minors from Nepal. Rescued individuals are placed in homes managed by local police and voluntary organisations.

Discussions during the meeting covered various aspects, including the identification of parents of rescued minors and their proper handover. Sudhir Kumar Balron, SSB North Bengal IG, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts, stating: “Preventing human trafficking requires collective action. This meeting in Jalpaiguri aimed to address various aspects, emphasising the need for everyone to work together. SSB stands committed to providing comprehensive assistance in this endeavour.”