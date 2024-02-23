State initiates construction of Rs 120 cr bridge over Raidak

A longstanding problem is about to be resolved as the state government has initiated the construction of a bridge over the Raidak River in Tufanganj Sub-Division, Cooch Behar district.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials, including North Bengal Superintending Engineer Deepak Singh and Superintending Engineer (Design) Abhik Patra, recently visited the Shaldanga area. The 600-meter bridge’s construction is estimated at Rs 120 crore, with soil testing scheduled to start next week.

Surajit Sarkar, Executive Engineer of PWD Highway Division in Cooch Behar, stated: “The construction of the bridge will begin shortly. All directives have been issued by the state government. We have assessed the available land and identified the additional land required for the project. A few bighas of land need to be acquired.”

Rampur-I, Rampur-II and Folimari Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj-II Block face transportation challenges, with residents travelling 50 kilometres to Cooch Behar. The Raidak River isolates them, necessitating boat crossings for eight months and a makeshift bamboo bridge for the dry months.

The construction of the proposed bridge is highly anticipated by the local community, as it would significantly reduce travel distance to only 5 to 6 kilometres, facilitating easier access to the BDO office. Moreover, it is expected to boost the development of the area, enabling residents to conveniently reach Tufanganj city.