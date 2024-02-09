State increases DA of govt employees by 4%

Kolkata: The state government on Thursday announced an additional 4 per cent DA (dearness allowance) for government employees, teachers and pensioners which will be effective from May 2024.



“We have given 4 per cent DA from January 2024, for which the government employees, teachers, and pensioners are getting 10 per cent dearness allowance now. To provide relief against inflation, I am announcing another 4 per cent DA from our own limited resources,” state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said in her Budget speech.

The monthly remuneration of contractual Group D and Group C employees was enhanced by Rs 3000 and Rs 3500 per month respectively which will benefit around 50,000 contractual employees. About Rs 288 crore per year has been allocated for the same.

For all contractual employees and casual employees, including civic police, village police, a one-time benefit of Rs 5 lakh was announced in the Budget.

They used to get a terminal allowance of either Rs 2 lakh or Rs 3 lakh as per the existing orders of engagement.

Enhancement in remuneration by Rs 1000 per month was proposed for 1.15 lakh force of civic volunteers/ village police /green police etc.

An enhancement in the quota for absorption in state police to 20 per cent from 10 per cent was also proposed.

The remuneration of contractual IT employees under direct control of the state government in 2020, was also revised upwards which will benefit 12000 IT personnel.

The stamp duty payable on any transfer of property through gift within the family is at the rate of 0.5 per cent of the value of the property.

In order to provide relief in property transfers within the family a maximum stamp duty of Rs 1000 was proposed in case of transfer of property by way of gift within the family.