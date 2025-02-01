‘State in talks with Whistling Woods to create knowledge-sharing hub in eastern India’

KOLKATA: Good news for budding filmmakers, cinematographers, editors, screenwriters, and sound recordists. The West Bengal government is in talks with Whistling Woods to create a knowledge-sharing hub in eastern India, giving local aspirants a chance to learn from one of the best in the industry.

“This is an informal announcement. But we have opened talks with Whistling Woods to set up a knowledge sharing hub in eastern India where aspirants can benefit by gaining knowledge and honing their skills,” said state’s IT minister Babul Supriyo at the MECON Conclave 2025, organised by Film Federation of India (FFI) in association with Techno India Group at a city hotel on Friday. Whistling Woods International is one of the premier institutes of film, communication & creative arts, founded by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

The mega media and entertainment conclave brought together industry experts and thought leaders from various sectors of the media and entertainment world. The inaugural ceremony saw the presence of Rev. Fr. Dominic Savio, Principal of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata, along with IT Minister Babul Supriyo, State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, FFI President Firdausul Hasan, and Press Club President Dr Snehasish Sur.

On this occasion, Fr. Dominic Savio was honoured with the FFI Achiever’s Award 2025. Satyam Roychowdhury, MD of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University was also recognized with the award for his contributions to media, entertainment, and media education. Congratulating Bengal’s filmmakers, Bose praised their efforts in pushing the industry forward. He also emphasised CM Mamata Banerjee’s continued support for Bengali cinema.

Filmmaker Pratim D Gupta of ‘Chaalchitro’ fame spoke about the challenges the Bengali film industry is facing and stressed the need for more commercial and large-scale productions to bring audiences back to theatres. Another engaging session focused on the impact of OTT and digital media in expanding opportunities for filmmakers. Educationist Dr Sanku Bose, also GCEO of Techno India Group, shared insights on this evolving landscape.