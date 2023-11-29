‘State in process to procure about 20 small fire tenders for prompt action in narrow lanes’

Kolkata: The state Fire and Emergency Services department has already awarded a work order for a major facelift to Kalighat and Tollygunge fire stations in South Kolkata.



The refurbished Kalighat Fire Station will have a similar design like the Kalighat Temple. The design has already been approved by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The G +4 building will have all facilities of a modern fire station with staff quarters and barracks. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said that one shed is being constructed near Tarapith Temple at Rampurhat in Birbhum for accommodation of a fire tender.

“There is a full-fledged fire station at Rampurhat which is only a kilometre away but as Tarapith is one of the favourite religious tourist destination which is thronged by devotees throughout the year, we felt the urgency of a having such arrangements so that immediate intervention can be made in case of any emergency. The fire tender will also have crew members round the clock,” Bose added.

He said that the department is in the process of procuring 60 fire tenders that include 20 small ones for prompt intervention in narrow lanes and bylanes where big fire engines cannot enter.

These tenders have a capacity of storing 2500 litres of water. Presently there are 150 such small tenders in the fleet. “We are also procuring 20 tenders with browsers having 14000 litre capacity and another 20 with 9000 litre capacity. The existing number of such big fire engines is 90,” Bose said.

According to the minister, during the Left Front rule, there were only 109 fire stations which has gone upto 157 in the past 12 years. About 15 more fire stations are in the advanced stage of construction that includes Birati, Laketown, Deganga and Birpara to name a few. The renovation of Howrah Station will also be completed soon.