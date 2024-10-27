State imposes year-long ban on gutkha and tobacco products

Kolkata: The Bengal government has announced a one-year ban on the sale of gutkha and tobacco-based products, effective November 7. This directive, issued by the Health department on Thursday (October 24), aims to enhance public health and well-

being in the state.

According to the notification from the Health and Family Welfare department, the decision aligns with various provisions of the 2011 Food Safety and Standards Regulations, which govern sales control and prohibitions on hazardous substances. The ban reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to addressing health concerns associated with tobacco use.

The central Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 categorises tobacco and nicotine-containing products as “hazardous.” This classification serves as the foundation for the current prohibition, as highlighted by the Health and Family Welfare department.

The move comes as part of a broader initiative to mitigate health risks linked to the consumption of these products, which are known to contribute to serious illnesses, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The ban on gutkha and tobacco products is not a new development in India; various states have implemented similar restrictions over the past decade. Bengal has also taken steps in this direction, with the duration of its previous bans being extended multiple times. The ongoing efforts reflect a growing awareness of the public health implications of tobacco use, as well as the government’s resolve to protect citizens from its adverse effects.

A shopkeeper in South Kolkata stated: “We won’t sell tobacco-related products while the government has imposed a ban, but there are other stores and manufacturers who will continue to sell these items. The administration should also address this issue.”

Health officials are optimistic that this latest ban will further reduce tobacco consumption in the state and promote healthier lifestyles among residents.

The government encourages citizens to seek alternatives and supports initiatives aimed at tobacco cessation.