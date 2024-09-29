State imposes luggage limit for passengers on bike-taxis

Kolkata: The state Transport Department has introduced new guidelines limiting the amount and size of baggage passengers can carry on bike-taxis. According to these guidelines, passengers traveling in bike-taxis are now allowed to carry up to 10 kgs of luggage. Additionally, the maximum size of the luggage was specified under Rule 229 of the WBMV Rules, 1989. According to the rule, the side overhang of the luggage should not exceed 36 centimetres from the centreline of the rear wheel and should not extend more than 15 centimetres beyond the outer edge of the vehicle. These regulations were introduced in response to safety concerns, as many passengers at railway stations like Howrah, Sealdah, and Kolkata rely on bike-taxis for transportation, often carrying large amounts of luggage. This practice has raised concerns about passenger comfort and safety on the back of the bike, as well as the rider’s ability to control the vehicle. The risk of accidents is heightened due to the possibility of luggage falling off on uneven roads.

The Transport Department has issued multiple directives to ensure passenger safety in app-based bike-taxi services. Yellow commercial registration plates were made mandatory for two-wheelers to operate as taxis. Recently, the department issued additional guidelines, including the restrictions on luggage amount and size. It also emphasized that motorcycles or two-wheelers not registered as transport vehicles cannot be onboarded by any aggregator, with violations subject to penalties under the relevant section of the MV Act, 1988. Bike-taxis must always have valid tax, permit, fitness, and PUC certificates. Drivers are required to hold a valid and effective license, and both the driver and the passenger must wear protective headgear. Additionally, bike-taxis are permitted to carry only one passenger at a time, regardless of whether they are engaged with an aggregator or not.