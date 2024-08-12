State identifies lands for onion cultivation in six districts

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries & Horticulture (FPI&H) department has identified 7000 bighas of land in Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan and Birbhum for onion cultivation in a bid to cut down on imports from Nashik, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

The state imports around 5 lakh metric tonnes of onion annually to cater to its annual demand of 13 lakh metric tonnes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been constantly suggesting cutting down imports and gradually moving towards self-sufficiency in onion cultivation.

“Onion cultivation is best suited on land that contains a certain amount of moisture. The areas identified are elevated ones where rainwater falls and channelises down. We have started preparing maps of each of these lands,” said Subhasis Batabyal, Director of state Horticulture Development Board.

Batabyal added that schemes for the preparation of seeds for onion cultivation have been taken up with the department identifying places in its own farm at Taldangra and Barjora and Krishi Vigyan Kendra under state Comprehensive Area Development (CADC) for seed production- all in Bankura. Ex-dean of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Tapan Maity has been roped in to provide training to farmers and two such sessions were held. Minister in Charge of FPI&H department, Arup Roy said procurement of seed has posed a major challenge in onion production.

He added that the department has initiated the process of preservation of onions at Nowda in Murshidabad by hanging onions with ropes from wooden platforms. ”Onions can be preserved for 3 to 4 months through this method,“ he added.

A department official said the farmers in the state have a knack of pursuing cultivation as per their choice and are reluctant to diversify. Hence, motivating them to take up onion cultivation is a challenge.

The state for the last few years has been undertaking cultivation of Agrifound Dark Red variety onion during the Kharif season and has tasted success in Murshidabad and Bankura district. However, the scale of cultivation required to significantly bring down the demand and production gap has not happened.

The cultivation of onion is negligible during the Kharif season and so the price soars since October as the state has to depend mainly on imports. Presently, the state is much dependent on the Sukhsagar (whitish) variety that is cultivated during winter and gives its yield during summer.