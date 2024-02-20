State HS Council to open online portal for registration of class XI students

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will open the online portal for three days for filling up the registration forms for class XI. According to Council officials, the decision was taken after the Council received nearly 100 requests for it.



It was learnt that in most cases students have paid the fee but due to the negligence of the schools in uploading the same on the Council’s portal, they were not registered. The Council is thinking of taking strict action against those schools. However, considering the plight of the students, the Council has decided to open the portal from March 14 to March 16 from 10 am to 6 pm.

According to a source, an entire batch of class XI students of a school were not registered in a school in Hooghly district. “It has come to the knowledge of the Council from different sources that students of several schools were not able to fill up the registration forms for appearing in Class XI

examination 2024 till date,” the Council informed through a notification. The Council have directed the head of the institutes or representatives of such schools, whose students are appearing in the class XI examination this year without registration certificate to come to the

concerned Regional Office of the Council along with necessary documents and register their students by providing satisfactory explanation and deposition of requisite fees and additional fine.