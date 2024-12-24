State Horticulture dept steps in to stabilise onion prices, support farmers

Jalpaiguri: The recent surge in onion prices, ranging between Rs 80 and Rs 90 per kilogram over the past few months, has strained households.

While the task force’s market interventions temporarily curbed price spikes, a long-term solution was elusive. The Horticulture department has now introduced measures to address this, focusing on price

stabilisation and fair remuneration for farmers. To tackle the price volatility and support farmers, the Horticulture department introduced a special government subsidy scheme aimed at preserving onions and stabilising market supply. Under this scheme, the department will cover half the total cost of setting up onion storage facilities, allowing farmers to store their produce for up to three months and sell it at favourable market rates. Khurshid Alam, Assistant Director of the district’s Horticulture department, explained: “A farmer is being given a subsidy of Rs 4,000 per bigha for onion cultivation, up to a maximum of three bighas. Additionally, a government subsidy will be provided for onion preservation. This initiative will not only ensure fair prices for farmers but also reduce the tendency to sell onions at inflated rates, offering relief to buyers.”

The cost of building a bamboo storage centre for onion conservation is Rs 1.75 lakh, with Rs 87,500 provided as a government subsidy. These storage centres will have a capacity of 25 metric tons. Farmers cultivating onions in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts will receive Rs 4,000 per bigha in subsidies, covering a total of 350 hectares in North Bengal. Farmers can apply for the onion preservation project through their local Block Development Officer (BDO) office.

The recent arrival of onions from other states has eased prices, bringing them down to Rs 49-50 per kilogram. The preservation project, spanning May to July, aims to stabilise prices further and prevent sudden spikes.