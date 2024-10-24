State hopes to start mining at Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine by March 2025

Kolkata: The state government is hoping to start mining by March 2025 at the Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine in West Burdwan which has a potential for extractable coal deposits of approximately 62 million tonnes.

Nabanna sources said that to start mining, forest clearance and environmental clearance are needed which is presently under process. “The state has the approval of the mining plan for Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine,” said state Labour and Law minister Moloy Ghatak on Wednesday at the Global Mining Summit 2024, initiated by CII.

The coal mine was allocated to West Bengal Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Ltd (WBMDTCL) in September 2016 by the Union Ministry of Coal for commercial mining. As per the terms of the allotment agreement at least 25 per cent of the coal produce is to be sold to MSME sector in Bengal. The remaining coal may be offered to buyers through a transparent e-auction process.

Ghatak further highlighted that Deocha-Pachami-Dewanganj-Harinsingha, a proposed coal mine in Birbhum, if completed, would be the world’s second-largest coal mine. He said that the state is committed to ensuring that mining is environmentally sustainable, scientifically sound, and socially responsible.

The minister said that between April and November of 2023, the state manufacturing sector grew at 7.2 per cent against the national manufacturing growth rate of 5.8 per cent.

Besides the Global Mining Summit (GMS), CII also organised the 17th edition of International Mining and Machinery Exhibition (IMME) 2024. GMS and IMME have been organised, in association with the Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Steel.

The Government of Odisha is the partner state, with the event being supported by WBMDTCL. The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturer’s Association (ICEMA) is the sector partner and Australia is the partner country at IMME 2024.