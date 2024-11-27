State hikes wages for ESI contractual workers

Kolkata: The wages of the contractual workers working in the state ESI have been enhanced by the state government. The hike for the contractual 4th class staff of these workers will be effective from November.

As many as 818 workers will benefit from this enhancement.

The state government has already come out with a notification in this regard. The Group D workers used to get Rs 12,000 per month which will be hiked to Rs 15,000 per month. So on average the enhancement will be 3 per cent.